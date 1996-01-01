3. Functions
Function Operations
3. Functions
Function Operations
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. ƒ(x)=x+1 and g(x)=x^2 (ƒ+g)(2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. ƒ(x)=x+1 and g(x)=x^2 (ƒ/g)(2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = x² - 2x - 15
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ+g)(3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ-g)(-1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/[3/(x - 1) - 2]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ/g)(-1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (f/g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. h(x) = √(x −2)+ √(x +3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a). (ƒ+g)(2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a). (ƒ-g)(-1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x² − x − 3, g (x) = x + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=2-x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=1/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=1+2x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=x^2-4x+2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5. (g∘ƒ)(0)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5. (g∘g)(-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) c. (fog) (2) d. (go f) (2). f(x) = 1/x, g(x)= 1/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=8x+12, g(x)=3x-1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75-82, express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x). h(x) = (3x − 1)^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=x^3, g(x)=x^2+3x-1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=x+2, g(x)=x^4+x^2-4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=√(x-1), g(x)=3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Find (g-f) (-2).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=1/(x+5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 87–88, find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Graph f+g.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Graph f-g.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible. (g ○ ƒ)(x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible. (g ○ ƒ)(3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the table to evaluate each expression, if possible. (ƒ+g)(1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the table to evaluate each expression, if possible. (f/g) (0)
Has a video solution.
Showing 53 of 53 practice