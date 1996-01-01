6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the common log.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the common log.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the natural log.
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given logarithm using the change of base formula and a calculator. Use the natural log.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 (7 × 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 5= logb 32
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(1000x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(1000x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Answer each of the following. Write log_3 12 in terms of natural logarithms using the change-of-base theorem.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log7 (7/x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Answer each of the following. Between what two consecutive integers must log_2 12 lie?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(x/100)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 10^12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (64/y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln(e^2/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 0.1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–15, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log3 81 = y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb x^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. . log 63
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. log￬√3 81 = 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 0.0022
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N^(-6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log N^(-6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln 5√x (fifth root of)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log(387 * 23)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb (x^2 y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 518/342
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 387 + log 23
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (√x/64)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (√x/64)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log3 27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log6 (36/(√(x+1))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 1. log 518 - log 342
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((x^2 y)/z^2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(a). grapefruit, 6.3*10^-4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log √(100x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log √(100x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(a). limes, 1.6*10^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use a calculator to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. ln 144,000
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log ∛(x/y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(a). crackers, 3.9*10^-9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. logb ((√x y^3)/z^3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the [H_3O^+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(b). soda pop, 2.7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use a calculator to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log₂/₃ 5/8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the [H_3O^+] for each substance with the given pH. Write answers in scientific notation to the nearest tenth. See Example 2(b). beer, 4.8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 ∛((x^2 y)/24)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5 ∛((x^2 y)/24)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 36–38, begin by graphing f(x) = log2 x Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the graph's x-intercept? What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log2 (x-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln[(x^3(√(x^2 + 1))/(x + 1)^4]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. See Example 3. 2.49*10^-5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–40, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log [(10x^2∛(1 - x))/(7(x + 1)^2)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. See Example 3. 2.49*10^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Suppose that water from a wetland area is sampled and found to have the given hydronium ion concentration. Determine whether the wetland is a rich fen, a poor fen, or a bog. See Example 3. 2.49*10^-7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log 5 + log 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log 5 + log 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 398.4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln x + ln 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 3.984
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log2 (96) - log2 (3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln e^1.6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 1/e^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log(2x + 5) - log x
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log x + 3 log y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log x + 3 log y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln √e
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log4 (√x/64)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)ln x + ln y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 28
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 2 logb x + 3 logb y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 0.00013
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln ∛(x/e)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 50–53, use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. ln ∛(x/e)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–57, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. log 3 - 3 log x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 5 ln x - 2 ln y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 5 ln x - 2 ln y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln (27 * 943)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–57, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. 1/2 ln x - ln y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x - (1/3) ln y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 98/13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 4 ln (x + 6) - 3 ln x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 27 + ln 943
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 58–59, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log4 0.863
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 58–59, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log4 0.863
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x + 5 ln y - 6 ln z
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. 3 ln x + 5 ln y - 6 ln z
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 98 - ln 13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. See Example 5. ln 84 - ln 17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)(log x + log y)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log￬1/2 (x-2) |
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/2)(log5 x + log5 y) - 2 log5 (x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ln x. In Exercises 65–74, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Graph and give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = ln (2x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/3) [2 ln(x + 5) - ln x - ln (x^2 - 4)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. (1/3) [2 ln(x + 5) - ln x - ln (x^2 - 4)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–70, use properties of logarithms to condense each logarithmic expression. Write the expression as a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log x + log(x^2 - 1) - log 7 - log(x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log5 13
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log14 87.5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log14 87.5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. log0.1 17
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 71–78, use common logarithms or natural logarithms and a calculator to evaluate to four decimal places. logπ 63
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. log_2 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–82, use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log3 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–82, use a graphing utility and the change-of-base property to graph each function. y = log2 (x + 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. log_8 0.59
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. log 10^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. . log_1/2 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb (3/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. log_π e
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–88, let logb 2 = A and logb 3 = C and Write each expression in terms of A and C. logb √(2/27)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. log_√13 12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. See Example 8. log_√19 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b^4√a)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log4 (2x^3) = 3 log4 (2x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log4 (2x^3) = 3 log4 (2x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(8x^3) = 3 ln (2x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given that log￬10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log￬10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log￬10 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. e^ln 125
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. x log 10^x = x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a^3/b^5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = e^x, find g(ln 1/e)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(5x) + ln 1 = ln(5x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = e^x, find g(ln ln 5^2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = e^x, find g(ln 4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln x + ln(2x) = ln(3x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3^x, find ƒ(log_3 (2 ln 3))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3^x, find ƒ(log_3 (ln 3))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3^x, find ƒ(log_3 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Retaining the Concepts. Expand: log7 (5√x/49y^10) fifth root of x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log(x + 3) - log(2x) = [log(x + 3)/log(2x)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log_2 x, find ƒ(2^(2 log_2 2))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. [log(x + 2)/log(x - 1)] = log(x + 2) - log(x - 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log_2 x, find ƒ(2^(log_2 2))
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log_2 x, find ƒ(2^7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [(x - 1)/(x^2 + 4)] = log6 (x - 1) - log6 (x^2 + 4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0? A. ln 9 + ln x B. ln 6x C. ln 6 + ln x D. ln 9x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to ln(4x) - ln(2x) for x > 0? A. 2 ln x B. ln 2x C. (ln 4x)/(ln 2x) D. ln 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [4(x + 1)] = log6 (4) + log6 (x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log6 [4(x + 1)] = log6 (4) + log6 (x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log3 (7) = 1/[log7 (3)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log￬2 [4 (x-3) ]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log￬3 [9 (x+2) ]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–104, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. Then solve for x. log4 x=-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, and describe how the graph of the given function compares to the graph of g(x) = ln x. ƒ(x) = ln(e^2x)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 109–112, find the domain of each logarithmic function. f(x) = log[(x+1)/(x-5)]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. log7 49 / log7 7 = log7 49 - log7 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. logb (x^3 + y^3) = 3 logb x + 3 logb y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. logb (x^3 + y^3) = 3 logb x + 3 logb y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 125–128, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. logb (xy)^5 = (logb x + logb y)^5
Has a video solution.
Showing 166 of 166 practice