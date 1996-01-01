2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
Write an equation of a line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line .
Multiple Choice
Graph a line with a slope of 0 that passes through the point .
Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the y–intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
Multiple Choice
Identify the 𝒚– intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.
Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through (1, 3). Then graph the equation.
Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line with a slope of that passes through . Then graph the equation.
Multiple Choice
Write the point-slope form of the equation of a line that passes through the points and . Then graph the equation.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-2, 1) and (2, 2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–12, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (−2, 2) and parallel to the line whose equation is 2x-3y-7=0
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (1,3), m = -2
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-5,4), m = -3/2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 8, passing through (4, −1)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13-18, find the average rate of change of the function from 1 to 2. f(x) = x² + 2x from x₁ = 3 to x2 = 5
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-8,4), undefined slope
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-1,3), and (3,4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−2, 6) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = -4.
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. x-intercept (3,0), y-intercept (0,-2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x^4−2x^3−5x^2+8x+4=0
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. horizontal, through (-7,4)
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. m=5, b=15
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-2, 0) and (0, 2)
Textbook Question
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. y = 5
Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. slope 0, y-intercept (0, 3/2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–38, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. x-intercept = -1/2 and y-intercept = 4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-3, 2) with slope - 6
Textbook Question
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 46–49, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the line. 2x + 3y + 6 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2
Textbook Question
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Textbook Question
Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (0, -7) and (3, -7)
Textbook Question
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (-1, 4), parallel to x+3y=5
Textbook Question
For each line, (a) find the slope and (b) sketch the graph. See Examples 6 and 7. 5x - 2y = 10
Textbook Question
Write an equation (a) in standard form and (b) in slope-intercept form for each line described. through (4, -4), perpendicular to x=4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59-66, a. Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form. b. Give the slope and y-intercept. c. Use the slope and y-intercept to graph the linear function. 4x+y-6=0
Textbook Question
For each line described, write an equation in(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and(b)standard form. through (-2, 4) and (1, 3)
Textbook Question
For each line described, write an equation in(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and(b)standard form. through (2, -10), perpendicular to a line with undefined slope.
Textbook Question
For each line described, write an equation in(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and(b)standard form. through (0, 5), perpendicular to 8x+5y=3
Textbook Question
Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
Textbook Question
Use a graphing calculator to solve each linear equation. 3(2x+1) - 2 (x-2) =5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–72, use intercepts to graph each equation. 6x-3y+15=0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–80, find the value of y if the line through the two given points is to have the indicated slope. (3, y) and (1, 4), m = −3
Textbook Question
Retaining the Concepts. If f(x) = 4x^2 - 5x - 2, find [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h, h ≠ 0
