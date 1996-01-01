6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log6 216 = y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^2 = x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. log￬4 1/64 = -3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 16–18, write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. 13^y = 874
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–42, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (1/5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = logx, g(x) = log(-x), h(x) = log(2-x), r(x)= 1+log(2-x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, graph f and g in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use transformations of the graph of f to obtain the graph of g. Graph and give equations of all asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. f(x) = log x and g(x) = - log (x+3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = 4^x and g(x) = log4 x in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53-58, begin by graphing f(x) = log₂ x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. h(x) = 2 + log2 x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. 10^(log 33)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Given that log￬10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log￬10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log￬10 3/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 81–100, evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. In e^9x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–108, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 (log7 7)
Has a video solution.
Showing 18 of 18 practice