8. Conic Sections
Hyperbolas at the Origin
Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and the -axis.
Multiple Choice
Given the hyperbola , find the length of the -axis and the -axis.
Multiple Choice
Find the equation for a hyperbola with a center at , focus at and vertex at .
Textbook Question
Explain why it is not possible for a hyperbola to have foci at (0,-2) and (0,2) and vertices at (0,-3) and (0,3).
Textbook Question
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Textbook Question
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. ((x-2)^2)/25 - ((y+3)^2)/16 = 1
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-8,0), (8,0); Vertices: (-3,0), (3,0)
Textbook Question
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2 - x^2 = 16
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0,-4), (0,4); Vertices: (0, -2), (0,2)
Textbook Question
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). x^2/4−y^2/1=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the vertices and locate the foci of each hyperbola with the given equation. Then match each equation to one of the graphs that are shown and labeled (a)–(d). y^2/4−x^2/1=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y^2/16−x^2/36=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2−x^2=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 9x^2−4y^2=36
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–32, find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x+4)^2/9−(y+3)^2/16=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)^2−4(y+3)^2=4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–42, use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−1)^2−(y−2)^2=3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x^2−y^2−2x−4y−4=0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 16x^2−y^2+64x−2y+67=0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4x^2−9y^2−16x+54y−101=0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–50, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4x^2−25y^2−32x+164=0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range. x^2/9−y^2/16=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–56, identify each equation without completing the square. 100x^2 - 7y^2 + 90y - 368 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range. y^2/16−x^2/9=1
