3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
Find the domain of . Express your answer using interval notation.
Find the domain of . Express your answer using interval notation.
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x)=3(x-4)
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. ƒ(x)=x+1 and g(x)=x^2 (ƒ-g)(2)
Without using paper and pencil, evaluate each expression given the following functions. ƒ(x)=x+1 and g(x)=x^2 (ƒ∘g)(2)
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x^2-2x-15)
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x+7) + 3/(x-9)
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ+g)(-5)
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ-g)(4)
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(x - 3)
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒ/g)(5)
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=3x+4, g(x)=2x-6
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ+g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒg)(x). Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=2x^2-3x, g(x)=x^2-x+3
For the pair of functions defined, find (ƒ-g)(x).Give the domain of each. See Example 2. ƒ(x)=√(4x-1), g(x)=1/x
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. g(x) = √(x −2)/(x-5)
In Exercises 1–30, find the domain of each function. f(x) = (2x+7)/(x^3 - 5x^2 - 4x+20)
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2x + 3, g(x) = x − 1
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a). (ƒ-g)(1)
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = x -5, g(x) = 3x²
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a). (ƒg)(1)
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 17
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 16
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3 − x², g(x) = x² + 2x − 15
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ-g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 31–50, find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (5x+1)/(x² - 9), g(x) = (4x -2)/(x² - 9)
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (5x+1)/(x² - 9), g(x) = (4x -2)/(x² - 9)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=6x+2
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 8x/(x - 2), g(x) = 6/(x+3)
In Exercises 31–50, find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
In Exercises 31–50, find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=1/x^2
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=-x^2
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4. ƒ(x)=x^2+3x+1
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (2) b. (go f) (2) f(x)=4x-3, g(x) = 5x² - 2
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5. (ƒ∘g)(4)
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = x²+2, g(x) = x² – 2
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x) f(x) = 4-x, g(x) = 2x² +x+5
In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. (fog) (0)
In Exercises 51–66, find a. (fog) (x) b. (go f) (x). f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 1
Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5. (ƒ∘ƒ)(2)
In Exercises 59-64, let f(x) = 2x - 5 g(x) = 4x - 1 h(x) = x² + x + 2. Evaluate the indicated function without finding an equation for the function. g (f[h (1)])
In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = 2/(x+3), g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 67-74, find a. (fog) (x) b. the domain of f o g. f(x) = x/(x+1), g(x) = 4/x
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=-6x+9, g(x)=5x+7
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=8x+12, g(x)=3x-1
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=x+3
In Exercises 75-82, express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x). h(x) = ∛(x² – 9)
In Exercises 76–81, find the domain of each function. g(x) = 4/(x - 7)
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=x+2, g(x)=x^4+x^2-4
In Exercises 75-82, express the given function h as a composition of two functions ƒ and g so that h(x) = (fog) (x). h(x) = |2x-5|
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=2/x, g(x)=x+1
Given functions f and g, find (a)(ƒ∘g)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=2/x, g(x)=x+1
Given functions f and g, find (b)(g∘ƒ)(x) and its domain. See Examples 6 and 7. ƒ(x)=√x, g(x)=1/(x+5)
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Find (fg) (2).
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Find(g/f)(3)
In Exercises 89–90, express the given function h as a composition of two functions f and g so that h(x) = (f ○ g)(x). h(x) = (x^2 + 2x - 1)^4
Use the graphs of f and g to solve Exercises 83–90. Graph f-g.
In Exercises 91–94, use the graphs of f and g to evaluate each composite function. (fog) (-1)
Let ƒ(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x) = x^2 - 3x -4. Find each of the following. (f+g)(2k)
Let ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible. (ƒ ○ g)(x)
Let ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible. (f ○ g)(-6)
Use the table to evaluate each expression, if possible. (f-g)(3)
