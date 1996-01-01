The remainder theorem indicates that when a polynomial ƒ(x) is divided by x-k, the remainder is equal to ƒ(k). Consider the polynomial function ƒ(x) = x^3 - 2x^2 - x+2. Use the remainder theorem to find each of the following. Then determine the coor-dinates of the corresponding point on the graph of ƒ(x). ƒ (1)