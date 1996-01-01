Skip to main content
4. Polynomial Functions
Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V(x), where V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is mod-eled by V(x)=31x-226. Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months. Sketch a graph of y=V(x) for January through December. In what month are the fewest volunteers available?
