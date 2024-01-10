9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Geometric Sequences
9. Sequences, Series, & Induction
Geometric Sequences
Write a formula for the general or term of the geometric sequence where and .
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 5, r = 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 20, r = 1/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a_(n-1), a1 = 10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 5a_(n-1), a1 = - 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a40 when a1 = 1000, r = - 1/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–16, use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 18, 6, 2, 2/3, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a_n to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 3, r = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 8 Σ (i = 1) 3^i
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 1/2, r = 1/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 10 Σ (i = 1) 5 · 2^i
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 7) when a(sub 1) = 2, r = 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–36, find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence. 6 Σ (i = 1) (1/2)^(i + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 6) when a(sub 1) = 16, r = 1/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 + 1/3 + 1/9 + 1/27 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a(sub 5) when a(sub 1) = -3, r = 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for a(sub n) to find a(sub 8), the eighth term of the sequence. 1, 2, 4, 8, ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 3 + 3/4 + 3/4^2 + 3/4^3 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the geometric sequence: 5, -15, 45, -135
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 - 1/2 + 1/4 - 1/8 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to find the indicated sum. *sigma notation* i=1 start, 6 end, 5^i formula
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–44, find the sum of each infinite geometric series. ∞ Σ (i = 1) 8(- 0.3)^(i -- 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.5 ̅ (repeating 5) = 5/10 + 5/100 + 5/1000 + 5/10,000 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.47 ̅ (repeating 47) = 47/100 + 47/10,000 + 47/1,000,000 + ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. -6 + 4 - 8/3 + 16/9 - ...
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–50, express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.257 ̅ (repeating 257)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n + 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = 2^n
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, the general term of a sequence is given. Determine whether the sequence is arithmetic, geometric, or neither. If the sequence is arithmetic, find the common difference; if it is geometric, find the common ratio. an = n^2 + 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find a10 + b10.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–62, let {a_n} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {b_n} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {c_n} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 10 terms of {an} and the sum of the first 10 terms of {bn}.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–64, find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 8, a2, a3, 27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–64, find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 2, a2, a3, - 54
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence 1, −2, 4, −8, 16, ………. Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Exercises 88–90 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Consider the sequence whose nth term is an = (3)5^n Find a2/a3, a1/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4 What do you observe?
Has a video solution.
