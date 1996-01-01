5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Multiple Choice
Sketch the graph of the function . Identify the asymptotes on the graph.
Multiple Choice
Based only on the vertical asymptotes, which of the following graphs could be the graph of the given function?
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. g(x)=3x^2/(x−5)(x+4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x^2−49)
Textbook Question
Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question. There may be more than one correct choice. Which choices have domain (-∞, 3)U(3, ∞)?
Textbook Question
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14. As x -> 1^-, f(x) -> __
Textbook Question
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14. As x -> -∞, f(x) -> __
Textbook Question
Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20. As x -> 1^+, f(x) -> __
Textbook Question
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate descrip-tion in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=(x+7)/(x+1)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. f(x)=(x^2−9)/(x−3)
Textbook Question
Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate descrip-tion in Column II. Choices in Column II can be used only once. ƒ(x)=1/(x+4)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. g(x)=(x−3)/(x^2−9)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, of the graph of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x^2+4x−21)
Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4. ƒ(x)=(x^2-1)/(x+3)
Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4. ƒ(x)=(x^2+4)/(x-1)
Textbook Question
Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function. See Example 4. ƒ(x)=(x^2-2x-3)/(2x^2-x-10)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/x + 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+1) − 2
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)^2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+2)^2
Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote? A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3) B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x^2-9) C. ƒ(x)=(x^2-9)/(x+3) D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)
Textbook Question
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Textbook Question
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
Textbook Question
Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=3x/(x^2-x-2)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x+2)/(x^2+x−6)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x−2)/(x^2−4)
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational function.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x^4/(x^2+2)
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. 5x^2/(x2−4) ⋅ (x^2+4x+4)/(10x^3)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the indicated operation. Write the equation for f and then graph the function. x/(2x+6) − 9/(x^2−9)
