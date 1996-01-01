6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2^x=64
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 5^x=125
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 2^2x−1=32
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 4^2x−1=64
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 32^x=8
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 9^x=27
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 3^x = 7
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 3^1−x=1/27
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. (1/2)^x = 5
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 6^(x−3)/4=√6
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 0.8^x = 4
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 4^x=1/√2
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 4^(x-1) = 3^2x
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 8^(x+3)=16^(x−1)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 6^(x+1) = 4^(2x-1)
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. e^(x+1)=1/e
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. e^(x^2) = 100
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10^x=3.91
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. e^(3x-7) • e^-2x = 4e
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^x=5.7
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. (1/3)^x = -3
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5^x=17
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 0.05(1.15)^x = 5
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 3(2)^(x-2) + 1 = 100
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5e^x=23
Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = 2^x and g(x) = log2 x in the same rectangular coordinate system. Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range.
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 2(1.05)^x + 3 = 10
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3e^5x=1977
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 5(1.015)^(x-1980) = 8
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^(1−5x)=793
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^(5x−3) − 2=10,476
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. e^2x - 6e^x + 8 = 0
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 7^(x+2)=410
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 2e^2x + e^x = 6
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 7^0.3x=813
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. See Examples 1–4. 5^2x + 3(5^x) = 28
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5^(2x+3)=3^(x−1)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. 5 ln x = 10
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^2x−3e^x+2=0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln 4x = 1.5
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e^4x+5e^2x−24=0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(2 - x) = 0.5
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 3^2x+3^x−2=0
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_6 (2x + 4) = 2
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3 x=4
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_4 (x^3 + 37) = 3
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln x=2
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln x + ln x^2 = 3
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(x+5)=3
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x+25)=4
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_5 [(3x + 5)(x + 1)] = 1
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3(x+4)=−3
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(x + 25) = log(x + 10) + log 4
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log4(3x+2)=3
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(3x + 5) - log(2x + 4) = 0
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 60–63, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. (ln x)(ln 1) = 0
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 5 ln(2x)=20
Textbook Question
In Exercises 60–63, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. (log2 x)^4 = 4 log2 x
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 6+2 ln x=5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–73, solve each exponential equation. Where necessary, express the solution set in terms of natural or common logarithms and use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2^(4x-2) = 64
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln√x+3=1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_8 (x + 2) + log_8 (x + 4) = log_8 8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–73, solve each exponential equation. Where necessary, express the solution set in terms of natural or common logarithms and use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 10^x = 7000
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log5 x+log5(4x−1)=1
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_2 (x^2 - 100) - log_2 (x + 10) = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 64–73, solve each exponential equation. Where necessary, express the solution set in terms of natural or common logarithms and use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 8^x = 12143
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log x + log(x - 21) = log 100
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log3(x+6)+log3(x+4)=1
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(9x + 5) = 3 + log(x + 2)
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x+2)−log2(x−5)=3
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln(4x - 2) - ln 4 = -ln(x - 2)
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log3(x+4)=log3 9+2
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln(5 + 4x) - ln(3 + x) = ln 3
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log2(x−6)+log2(x−4)−log2 x=2
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. . log_5 (x + 2) + log_5 (x - 2) = 1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log2 (x+3) + log2 (x-3) =4
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)=log x+log 4
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_2 (2x - 3) + log_2 (x + 1) = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 74–79, solve each logarithmic equation. log4 (2x+1) = log4 (x-3) + log4 (x+5)
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln e^x - 2 ln e = ln e^4
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(3x−3)=log(x+1)+log 4
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log_2 (log_2 x) = 1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x=log 25
Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log x^2 = (log x)^2
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log(x+4)−log 2=log(5x+1)
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. 2 log x−log 7=log 112
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. log x+log(x+3)=log 10
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. p = a + (k/ln x), for x
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. r = p - k ln t, for t
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−4)+ln(x+1)=ln(x−8)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. I = E/R (1- e^(-(Rt)/2), for t
Textbook Question
Solve each logarithmic equation in Exercises 49–92. Be sure to reject any value of x that is not in the domain of the original logarithmic expressions. Give the exact answer. Then, where necessary, use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. ln(x−2)−ln(x+3)=ln(x−1)−ln(x+7)
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = K/(1+ae^(-bx)), for b
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = A + B(1 - e^(-Cx)), for x
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. log A = log B - C log x, for A
Textbook Question
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. A = P (1 + r/n)^(tn), for t
Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–102, solve each equation. ln(2x+1)+ln(x−3)−2 ln x=0
Textbook Question
To solve each problem, refer to the formulas for compound interest. A = P (1 + r/n)^(tn) and A = Pe^(rt) Find t, to the nearest hundredth of a year, if $1786 becomes $2063 at 2.6%, with interest compounded monthly.
Textbook Question
To solve each problem, refer to the formulas for compound interest. A = P (1 + r/n)^(tn) and A = Pe^(rt) At what interest rate, to the nearest hundredth of a percent, will $16,000 grow to $20,000 if invested for 7.25 yr and interest is compounded quarterly?
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = 5^x, g(x) = log￬5 x
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = log￬2 x+1, g(x) = 2^x-1
Textbook Question
Use the properties of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. ƒ(x) = log￬4 (x+3), g(x) = 4^x + 3
Textbook Question
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 3^x
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = (1/3)^x
Textbook Question
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 5^x + 1
Textbook Question
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 4^x+2
Textbook Question
Find ƒ^-1(x), and give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = e^(x+1) - 4
Textbook Question
Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for x: a(x - 2) = b(2x + 3)
Textbook Question
Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve: x(x - 7) = 3.
