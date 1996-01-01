The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A standard piece of notebook paper measuring 8.5 in. by 11 in. is to be made into a box with an open top by cutting equal-size squares from each cor-ner and folding up the sides. Let x represent the length of a side of each such square in inches. Use the table feature of a graphing calculator to do the following. Round to the nearest hundredth. Determine when the volume of the box will be greater than 40 in.^3.