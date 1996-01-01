8. Conic Sections
Ellipses: Standard Form
Multiple Choice
Given the ellipse equation , determine the magnitude of the semi-major axis (a) and the semi-minor axis (b).
Multiple Choice
Find the standard form of the equation for an ellipse with the following conditions.
Foci =
Vertices =
Textbook Question
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. (y^2)/25 + (x^2)/16 = 1
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-4,0), (4,0); Vertices: (-5,0) (5,0)
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 12; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-3,5)
Textbook Question
Graph the ellipse and locate the foci. 9x^2 + 4y^2 - 18x + 8y -23 = 0
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x^2/16 +y^2/4 = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x^2/9 +y^2/36= 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x^2/25 +y^2/64 = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x^2/49 +y^2/81 = 1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x^2/(9/4) +y^2/(25/4) = 1
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x² = 1 – 4y²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 25x²+4y² = 100
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–18, graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 7x² = 35-5y²
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 8; length of minor axis = 4; center: (0, 0)
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis vertical with length 10; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-2, 3)
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–36, find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of major axis: (7, 9) and (7, 3) Endpoints of minor axis: (5, 6) and (9, 6)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²+ 4(y -2)² = 16
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 4)²/9 + (y +2)² /25= 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–50, graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–56, identify each equation without completing the square. 4x^2 - 9y^2 - 8x - 36y - 68 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x^2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x² + 16y² – 18x + 64y – 71 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range. x^2/9+y^2/16=1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 4x² + y²+ 16x - 6y - 39 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 25x²+4y² – 150x + 32y + 189 = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 51–60, convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 36x^2 +9y^2 - 216x = 0
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of an ellipse with vertices at (0, -6) and (0, 6), passing through (2, 4).
