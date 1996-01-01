4. Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into.
Plotted points are: &
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Graph the polynomial function. Determine the domain and range.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing or (b) decreasing. See Example 1. ƒ(x)=2x^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–14, identify which graphs are not those of polynomial functions.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–24, (a) Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the graph's end behavior. (b) Determine whether the graph has y-axis symmetry, origin symmetry, or neither. (c) Graph the function. f(x) = 4x - x^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–40, use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers. f(x)=x^3−4x^2+2; between 0 and 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4. ƒ(x)=2x^3-5x^2-x+6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open interval of the domain (a) over which the function is increasing and (b) over which it is decreasing. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = -2x^2 - 8x - 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. See Examples 3 and 4. ƒ(x)=x^4+3x^3-3x^2-11x-6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the given term is the dominating term of a polynomial function, what can we conclude about each of the following features of the graph of the function? (a)domain (b)range (c)end behavior (d)number of zeros (e)number of turning points -9x6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=-(x-2)(x-5)
Has a video solution.
Showing 12 of 12 practice