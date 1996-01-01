1. Equations & Inequalities
The Imaginary Unit
1. Equations & Inequalities
The Imaginary Unit
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + 4i)(3 + i)
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -6 -2i
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (6-i) + (7-2i)
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2/(3 - i)
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √-49
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-6 * √-2 / √3
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 2 + √-4)^2
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-3+2i) - (-4+2i)
In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^31
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √ (-32) - √ (-18)
In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (2 + 3i)^3
