In Exercises 87–88, find a. (f ○ g)(x); b. the domain of (f ○ g). f(x) = (x + 1)/(x - 2), g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3x - 1, g(x) = x - 5
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x + 7), g(x) = √(x - 2)
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1. (ƒg)(4)