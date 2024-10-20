In the following redox reaction, dichromate ion, Cr 2 O 7 2–, oxidizes Fe2+ to yield the following products:

Cr 2 O 7 2–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H 2 O(l)