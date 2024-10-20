Which of the following statements correctly describe the characteristics of a compound's conformational isomers and structural isomers? Select all that apply.





I. Conformational isomers differ in the connectivity of their atoms.

II. Structural isomers have the same molecular formula but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms.

III. Conformational isomers can be interconverted by simple rotations around single bonds.

IV. Structural isomers involve different bonding patterns between atoms.

V. Conformational isomers differ in their 3D spatial arrangement due to rotation around single bonds.