We are given three solutions

Solution A: [OH-] = 2.43 × 10–7 M

Solution B: [H 3 O+] = 7.79 × 10–9 M

Solution C: [OH-] = 0.000349 M





a. What is the [H 3 O+] for solution A?

b. What is the [OH-] for solution B?

c. What is the [H 3 O+] for solution C?

d. Which of the three solutions is the most basic?