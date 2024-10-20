Which of the following represent q and w for a system that is doing work on the surroundings and losing heat to surroundings?

a) q > 0, w > 0

b) q > 0, w < 0

c) q = 0, w > 0

d) q < 0, w = 0

e) q < 0, w < 0

f) q < 0, w > 0