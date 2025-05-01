Multiple Choice
In the context of classical conditioning, if Karl developed a fear of cats after being scratched by one, what was the unconditioned stimulus (UCS)?
What trend did Pavlov notice that eventually became the focus of his research?
Which term describes the bell in Pavlov's experiment before the acquisition phase?
Dr. Cho runs a lab studying learning in rats. Rats typically show a fear response (like freezing) when presented with a loud noise. Dr. Cho pairs a loud noise with a flash of light repeatedly until the rats freeze at the light alone. In this study, what is the conditioned stimulus?