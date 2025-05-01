Which of the following statements is true of unconditioned stimuli in classical conditioning?
A
Unconditioned stimuli require repeated pairings with a neutral stimulus to elicit a response.
B
Unconditioned stimuli naturally and automatically trigger a response without prior learning.
C
Unconditioned stimuli only produce a response after conditioning has occurred.
D
Unconditioned stimuli are learned through association with conditioned stimuli.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an unconditioned stimulus (US) in classical conditioning. An unconditioned stimulus is a stimulus that naturally and automatically triggers a response without any prior learning or conditioning.
Step 2: Recognize that the response triggered by an unconditioned stimulus is called an unconditioned response (UR), which is innate and reflexive.
Step 3: Compare the unconditioned stimulus to a neutral stimulus, which initially does not trigger the unconditioned response but can become a conditioned stimulus (CS) after repeated pairings with the US.
Step 4: Note that unconditioned stimuli do not require repeated pairings with a neutral stimulus to elicit a response; they elicit the response naturally from the start.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that unconditioned stimuli naturally and automatically trigger a response without prior learning, distinguishing them from conditioned stimuli that require learning through association.
