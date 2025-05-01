Which of the following explanations best represents why taste aversion breaks the traditional rules of classical conditioning?
A
Taste aversion requires repeated pairings of the conditioned stimulus and unconditioned stimulus to form.
B
Taste aversion only occurs with auditory stimuli, not with taste.
C
Taste aversion is less likely to occur if the conditioned stimulus is novel.
D
Taste aversion can develop even when there is a long delay between the conditioned stimulus and the unconditioned stimulus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the traditional rules of classical conditioning, which typically require that the conditioned stimulus (CS) and unconditioned stimulus (US) occur close together in time, usually within seconds, for the association to form effectively.
Step 2: Recognize that taste aversion is a special type of classical conditioning where an organism learns to avoid a taste after it has been paired with illness, even if the illness occurs several hours after the taste.
Step 3: Identify that this long delay between the CS (taste) and the US (illness) breaks the traditional rule of temporal contiguity, which states that the CS and US must be presented closely in time.
Step 4: Note that taste aversion can develop after just one pairing, which also contrasts with the usual requirement of multiple pairings in classical conditioning.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation for why taste aversion breaks traditional classical conditioning rules is because it can develop despite a long delay between the CS and US, highlighting a unique biological preparedness for this type of learning.
