Which of the following scenarios describes a primary reinforcer?
A
An employee is praised by their manager for arriving early.
B
A child receives a piece of chocolate after cleaning their room.
C
A teenager earns points toward a gift card for volunteering.
D
A student gets extra recess time for completing their homework.
Step 1: Understand the concept of a primary reinforcer. A primary reinforcer is a stimulus that is naturally reinforcing because it satisfies a biological need, such as food, water, or warmth, without any prior learning.
Step 2: Identify the examples given in the problem and classify each reinforcer as primary or secondary. For instance, praise from a manager is a social reward and typically considered a secondary reinforcer because it requires learning to be valued.
Step 3: Analyze the scenario where a child receives a piece of chocolate after cleaning their room. Chocolate is a food item that satisfies a biological need or desire, making it a primary reinforcer.
Step 4: Review the other scenarios: earning points toward a gift card and getting extra recess time are both examples of secondary reinforcers because their value is learned through association with primary reinforcers or other rewards.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario involving the child receiving chocolate is the correct example of a primary reinforcer, as it directly satisfies a biological need without requiring prior learning.
