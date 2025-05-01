learning through imitation; learning through trial and error
C
reinforcing behaviors through rewards; learning by observation
D
associating an involuntary response with a stimulus; associating a voluntary behavior with a consequence
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of classical and operant conditioning. Classical conditioning involves learning by associating an involuntary response with a stimulus, while operant conditioning involves learning by associating a voluntary behavior with its consequences.
Step 2: Identify that classical conditioning focuses on involuntary, automatic responses (like salivating when hearing a bell), which are triggered by a previously neutral stimulus after association.
Step 3: Recognize that operant conditioning involves voluntary behaviors that are influenced by the consequences they produce, such as rewards or punishments that increase or decrease the likelihood of the behavior.
Step 4: Compare the options given in the problem to see which best matches these definitions. The correct choice should reflect the association of involuntary responses with stimuli for classical conditioning, and voluntary behaviors with consequences for operant conditioning.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is the one stating 'associating an involuntary response with a stimulus; associating a voluntary behavior with a consequence' because it accurately captures the core mechanisms of classical and operant conditioning.
