In the context of classical conditioning, which of the following would be considered a primary reinforcer?
A
Praise
B
Money
C
Food
D
A gold star sticker
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a primary reinforcer in classical conditioning. A primary reinforcer is a stimulus that is naturally reinforcing because it satisfies a biological need, such as food, water, or shelter.
Step 2: Review each option and determine whether it satisfies a biological need directly or if it is learned or conditioned.
Step 3: Analyze 'Praise' and 'Money' as examples of secondary (or conditioned) reinforcers because their reinforcing value is learned through association with primary reinforcers.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Food' is a primary reinforcer because it directly satisfies a biological need and does not require learning to be reinforcing.
Step 5: Understand that a 'Gold star sticker' is also a secondary reinforcer, as its value is learned through association with praise or other rewards.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah