In classical conditioning, what is the term for the tendency for stimuli that are similar to the conditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response?
A
Extinction
B
Stimulus generalization
C
Spontaneous recovery
D
Stimulus discrimination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: the conditioned stimulus (CS) is a previously neutral stimulus that, after association with an unconditioned stimulus (US), elicits a conditioned response (CR).
Recognize that 'extinction' refers to the weakening of the conditioned response when the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus.
Know that 'spontaneous recovery' is the reappearance of a conditioned response after a rest period following extinction.
Identify that 'stimulus discrimination' is the ability to distinguish between the conditioned stimulus and other similar stimuli, responding only to the CS.
Understand that the tendency for stimuli similar to the conditioned stimulus to elicit the conditioned response is called 'stimulus generalization'. This means the organism responds not only to the original CS but also to stimuli that resemble it.
