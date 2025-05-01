Which of the following statements best describes classical conditioning?
A
Classical conditioning involves learning through observation and imitation of others.
B
Classical conditioning occurs when a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
C
Classical conditioning is the process of strengthening a behavior by removing an unpleasant stimulus.
D
Classical conditioning occurs when a particular behavior is reinforced by its consequences.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of classical conditioning, which is a fundamental learning process in psychology discovered by Ivan Pavlov.
Step 2: Recognize that classical conditioning involves pairing a neutral stimulus (one that initially does not elicit a response) with an unconditioned stimulus (one that naturally and automatically triggers a response).
Step 3: Learn that through repeated pairings, the neutral stimulus becomes a conditioned stimulus that elicits a conditioned response similar to the original unconditioned response.
Step 4: Differentiate classical conditioning from other learning processes such as observational learning (learning by watching others), operant conditioning (learning through consequences like reinforcement or punishment), and negative reinforcement (removal of an unpleasant stimulus to strengthen behavior).
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of classical conditioning is the process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
