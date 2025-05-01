Which of the following best reflects contemporary interpretations of classical conditioning?
A
Classical conditioning only applies to simple reflexes and cannot explain complex behaviors.
B
Learning involves forming associations between stimuli, but cognitive processes such as expectation and prediction also play a significant role.
C
Classical conditioning is solely a result of automatic stimulus-response connections without any influence from mental processes.
D
Contemporary views reject the idea that classical conditioning can occur in humans.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic concept of classical conditioning, which involves learning through associations between a neutral stimulus and an unconditioned stimulus, leading to a conditioned response.
Step 2: Recognize that traditional views of classical conditioning emphasized automatic stimulus-response connections, focusing mainly on reflexive behaviors without considering mental processes.
Step 3: Explore contemporary interpretations that expand classical conditioning to include cognitive factors such as expectation, prediction, and mental representations, showing that learning is not purely automatic.
Step 4: Evaluate the options by comparing them to this modern understanding, noting that classical conditioning is not limited to simple reflexes and is relevant to complex behaviors and human learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the best reflection of contemporary views is the one highlighting that learning involves associations between stimuli along with cognitive processes like expectation and prediction.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah