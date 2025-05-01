Which of the following best defines classical conditioning in the context of AP Psychology?
A
A learning process in which a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
B
A process where behaviors are strengthened or weakened by consequences such as rewards or punishments.
C
A type of learning that occurs through observation and imitation of others.
D
A method of problem-solving that involves sudden insight rather than gradual trial and error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that classical conditioning is a type of associative learning where an organism learns to connect two stimuli.
Step 2: Identify the key components involved in classical conditioning: the neutral stimulus (NS), the unconditioned stimulus (US), the unconditioned response (UR), the conditioned stimulus (CS), and the conditioned response (CR).
Step 3: Recognize that in classical conditioning, the neutral stimulus initially does not elicit a response, but after being paired repeatedly with the unconditioned stimulus, it becomes a conditioned stimulus that elicits a conditioned response.
Step 4: Compare the given options to see which one correctly describes this process of associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of classical conditioning is the one describing a learning process where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
