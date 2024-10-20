The self-actualizing tendency refers to
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
In Carl Rogers's view, problems arise when
Toriano's husband tells her how much happier he would be if she stayed home to raise their children. She believes he would stop loving her if she decided to take a job. Toriano's husband is offering
Abraham Maslow guessed that Albert Einstein and Mohandas Gandhi were
Nesreen believes that humans are in control of their own fates, and that an individual's personality is shaped by the decisions made throughout life. Nesreen's belief in how personality is formed best supports the _____ perspective of personality development.
Maurice has parents who support him no matter what. They continually show him nothing but love, respect, and affection, expecting nothing in return. Carl Rogers would say that Maurice's parents are demonstrating
Which perspective on personality focuses on aspects that make people uniquely human, such as subjective feelings and freedom of choice?
The image of oneself based on information from significant people in one's life is that person's
A person's perception of their actual characteristics, traits, and abilities is called the
According to the humanistic perspective, internal conflict can be avoided by
Heidi is exploring her options and trying to decide where her best potential and abilities lie. She has a good idea of who she is and what she wants out of life. Carl Rogers would say that Heidi is a
As documented across several cultures, the Big Five personality factors have _____ heritability.
With regard to the Big Five dimensions of personality, if someone is creative, artistic, nonconforming, and curious, that person would tend to score high on the _____ dimension.
In examining the five-factor model (or the Big Five), Paul Costa and Robert McCrae believed that these trait dimensions are not _____. In other words, knowing someone's score on one dimension would not give any information about scores on the four other dimensions.
According to numerous studies, the five personality factors of the five-factor model have _____ percent rate of heritability across several cultures.