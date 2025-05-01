Cameron was adopted at birth, so now he is interested in studying the effects of adoption on child development. More specifically, Cameron wants to know if individual traits can be attributed more to genetics or to environmental conditions. Cameron is interested in the study of
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the learned response to a conditioned stimulus in classical conditioning?
A
Conditioned response
B
Unconditioned stimulus
C
Unconditioned response
D
Neutral stimulus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in classical conditioning. The Unconditioned Stimulus (US) naturally triggers a response without prior learning, and the Unconditioned Response (UR) is the automatic reaction to the US.
Step 2: Recognize that a Neutral Stimulus (NS) initially does not trigger the response of interest before conditioning.
Step 3: During classical conditioning, the Neutral Stimulus is paired repeatedly with the Unconditioned Stimulus, leading the NS to become a Conditioned Stimulus (CS).
Step 4: The learned response that occurs when the Conditioned Stimulus is presented alone is called the Conditioned Response (CR). This response is similar to the Unconditioned Response but is now triggered by the CS.
Step 5: Therefore, the learned response to the Conditioned Stimulus in classical conditioning is the Conditioned Response.
