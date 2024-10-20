Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
Multiple Choice
What trend did Pavlov notice that eventually became the focus of his research?
A
Dogs had the cognitive skills to show preference for certain foods.
B
Dogs displayed taste aversions that were individual to each dog and later supported by genetic markers.
C
The dogs would salivate in anticipation of the food when certain environmental cues were present.
D
The doges seemed to have a stronger appetite around certain caretakers.
