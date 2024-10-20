Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
Multiple Choice
After extinction, a conditioned response may reappear when the conditioned stimulus is presented again after some time. What is this phenomenon?
A
Stimulus generalization.
B
Stimulus discrimination.
C
Spontaneous recovery.
D
Higher-order conditioning.
