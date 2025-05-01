Which of the following is an example of aversive conditioning?
A
A student studies harder after receiving praise for good grades.
B
A child learns to avoid touching a hot stove after being burned.
C
A dog salivates when it hears a bell because it expects food.
D
A cat comes running when it hears the sound of a can opener.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of aversive conditioning. Aversive conditioning is a type of learning in which an unpleasant or harmful stimulus is associated with a behavior, leading to the reduction or avoidance of that behavior.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it involves learning through an unpleasant or harmful stimulus that causes avoidance or reduction of a behavior.
Step 3: The first option describes a student studying harder after praise, which is positive reinforcement, not aversive conditioning.
Step 4: The second option describes a child learning to avoid touching a hot stove after being burned, which involves associating a harmful stimulus (burn) with a behavior (touching the stove), leading to avoidance—this fits aversive conditioning.
Step 5: The third and fourth options describe classical conditioning where a neutral stimulus (bell or can opener) becomes associated with a positive outcome (food), which is not aversive conditioning.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah