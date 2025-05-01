In classical conditioning, what type of behavior occurs as an automatic response to a stimulus?
A
Operant behavior
B
Voluntary behavior
C
Reflexive behavior
D
Learned helplessness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: it involves learning through association, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a response.
Identify the types of behaviors listed: operant behavior (voluntary actions influenced by consequences), voluntary behavior (actions done consciously), reflexive behavior (automatic, involuntary responses), and learned helplessness (a condition resulting from repeated exposure to uncontrollable events).
Recall that classical conditioning primarily deals with automatic, involuntary responses that occur naturally without conscious effort, known as reflexive behaviors.
Recognize that reflexive behavior is the automatic response to a stimulus, such as salivating when food is presented, which is the core concept in classical conditioning.
Conclude that the behavior occurring as an automatic response to a stimulus in classical conditioning is reflexive behavior.
