Which of the following scenarios describes a primary reinforcer?
A
A student gets a gold star sticker for good behavior in class.
B
A child receives a piece of chocolate after finishing their homework.
C
An employee is praised by their manager for arriving early.
D
A teenager earns extra screen time for helping with chores.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a primary reinforcer. A primary reinforcer is something that is naturally reinforcing because it satisfies a biological need, such as food, water, or warmth, without any prior learning.
Step 2: Identify the options given and analyze whether the reinforcement is biologically based or learned. For example, a gold star sticker or praise are learned reinforcers, also called secondary reinforcers.
Step 3: Recognize that a piece of chocolate is a type of food, which directly satisfies a biological need and is therefore a primary reinforcer.
Step 4: Compare the other options (gold star sticker, praise, extra screen time) and note that these are all examples of secondary reinforcers because their value is learned through association with primary reinforcers or social approval.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where a child receives a piece of chocolate after finishing homework best fits the definition of a primary reinforcer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah