- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
Which of the following situation is an example of extinction?
Your dog runs to the door when he sees you pit your sneakers on because you always wear the on your walks. Eventually, you start wearing your sneakers all day long because they are so comfortable, and overtime, your dog stops running to the door when he sees you put your sneakers on.
A toddler notices that whenever they put their crayons in a box, their parents praise the. They start putting their crayons in the box after every play session.
A teenager feels anxious when they don't study for an exam. Before their next exam, they spend extra tie studying and feel less anxious.
Your cat develops a habit of clawing the corner of the couch. Every time your cat does this, you redirect them with their favorite toy. Over time, they stop clawing the couch.
