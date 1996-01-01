Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
A line l makes an angle of 75° with the x-axis and passes through the point (12, 0). Write the equation for the line l.
Determine the measure of two equal sides of an isosceles triangle if the base side is 45.36 m and the angle opposite to the base side is 45.582°.
Derive a mathematical formula for x in terms of y, C, and D for the following triangle. Note that C < D.
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(-12, 0)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(0, -5)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(-10, -10)
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(4, 4)
A tourist walking in a desert walks 33 km on a bearing of 53° and then 75 km on a bearing of 143°. Find the distance between the endpoint and the initial starting point of the tourist.
Two runners start running from a point at the same time. One runner starts on a bearing of 20° at a speed of 15 km/h, and the other runner starts on a bearing of 290° at a speed of 20 km/h. Determine the distance between both runners after 2 hours.
Sam leaves his office on a bike at a bearing of N 54° 20' E at a speed of 50 km/h, and at the same time, his boss leaves in a car at a bearing of S 35° 40' E at a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the distance between them after 5 hours.
The bearing from P to Q is S 18° E. The bearing from Q to R is N 72° E. A cyclist riding at 20 mph takes 2.25 hours to go from P to Q and 2.75 hours from Q to R. Determine the distance from P to R.
Find the height of a flagpole positioned at the centre of the roof of a building, where the angle of elevation from a point on the ground 35 meters away from the center of the building to the top and bottom of the flagpole is 40° 30' and 35° 20' respectively.
On a curved road, two points, P and Q, are observed from point R. If distance PR is 2.567 km and QR is 2.359 km, determine the angles P and Q.
Using the reciprocal identity, determine the value of the following trigonometric function if sin θ = -4/9.
csc θ
Using the reciprocal identity, determine the value of the following trigonometric function if tan θ = 15.
cot θ
Using the reciprocal identity, determine the value of the following trigonometric function if csc θ = (√20)/8.
sin θ
Using the reciprocal identity, determine the value of the following trigonometric function if csc θ = 2.5.
sin θ
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of A given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
tan A = - 12/5, A is in Quadrant II
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of P given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
sin P = (√10)/8, P is in Quadrant I
Check whether the following statement is possible or not.
The value of sec θ is 3/5 if cos θ = 5/3
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is 67°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is 167°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is -23°.
Identify the signs of sine, cosine and tangent if the measure of the angle in the standard position is -314°.
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between 90° and 180°.
tan(A/3)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between 90° and 180°.
cot(A + 270°)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if B is between 90° to 180°.
sec(- B)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if A is between - 90° and 90°.
sec(A/3)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if Q is between - 90° and 90°.
cos(- Q)
Determine whether the value of the following function is positive or negative if M is between 0° and 180°.
sin(M - 180°)
Determine the other two forms in which the following identity can be written.
sin θ = 1/csc θ
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
tan (4β - 13°) = 1 / [cot(11β - 27°)]
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
sin(7β + 9°) csc(2β + 39°) = 1
Determine the value of β for the following equation.
sec(8β + 49°) cos(17β + 13°) = 1
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = -3/7 , and θ lies in quadrant III
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = -√7, θ lies in quadrant II
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = 7/2, θ lies in quadrant IV
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cos(θ) < 0; cot(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cot(θ) < 0; sin(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cot(θ) < 0; csc(θ) < 0
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cos(θ) < 0; sec(θ) < 0
Solve using identities and rationalize denominator if applicable.
Determine sec(θ) if tan(θ) = -1/3 and θ is in quadrant II
Solve using identities and rationalize denominator if applicable.
Determine tan(θ) if sec(θ) = -1.25 and θ is in quadrant III
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
sin M = (√3)/6, and cos M < 0
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
csc M = - 8, cos M > 0
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of H given the following trigonometric function.
cos H = - 1
In an alien world, there are two skyscrapers named Rivers and Everlast. The building Rivers stands 1,500 meters tall, and its shadow in a picture is 2.4 centimeters. Meanwhile, the closest skyscraper, Everlast, casts a shadow of 1.5 centimeters on the same picture. Assuming that the angles of sunlight are similar for both skyscraper peaks and that the picture was taken under consistent lighting conditions, what is the height of Everlast?