- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle Practice Problems
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
csc (- 11.8637)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sec 6.3690
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot 8.4798
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
cos 1.73
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
sin (-1.3)
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
sin 5.8
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
cos 5.1
Determine whether the value of the trigonometric function is positive or negative. Do not use a calculator.
tan 7.2
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
tan x = 0.5428
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
cos x = 0.6508
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
sin x = 0.9783
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
sec x = 1.2937
Find the exact value of p. The angle p lies in the interval [π/2, π].
sin p = (√3)/2
Find the exact value of p. The angle p lies in the interval [π, 3π/2].
tan p = (√3)/3
Consider an arc of length p on the unit circle x2 + y2 = 1. The starting and terminating points of the arc are (1, 0) and (x, y), respectively. With the help of a calculator, determine the approximate coordinates of the point (x, y) when p = 3.5. Round the answer to four decimal places.
Consider an arc of length p on the unit circle x2 + y2 = 1. The starting and terminating points of the arc are (1, 0) and (x, y), respectively. With the help of a calculator, determine the approximate coordinates of the point (x, y) when p = -6.8. Round the answer to four decimal places.
Using a calculator, determine the approximate values of sin p and cos p where p = 47. Identify in which quadrant an angle of p radians is located.
Using a calculator, determine the approximate values of sin p and cos p where p = 71. Identify in which quadrant an angle of p radians is located.
Determine which of the following given trigonometric functions has a greater value. Do not use a calculator.
tan 1.3 or tan 2.3
Determine which of the following given trigonometric functions has a greater value. Do not use a calculator.
cos 1.4 or sin 1.4
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sin 3.5789
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos (-0.7645)