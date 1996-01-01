- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos x = 0.7816
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sin x = 0.8973
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot x = 0.6837
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
A point P(−6111,6160) is plotted on the unit circle for a certain angle θ. Determine the values of the trigonometric functions sinθ, cosθ, tanθ, cotθ, secθ, and cscθ corresponding to this point.
A point P(3712,−3735) is plotted on the unit circle for a certain angle θ. Determine the values of the trigonometric functions sinθ, cosθ, tanθ, cotθ, secθ, and cscθ corresponding to this point.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sin67π
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
cos611π
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
tan2π