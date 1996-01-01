The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t t t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t t t using the ( x , y ) \left(x,y\right) (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.

sin 7 π 6 \sin\frac{7\pi}{6} sin67π