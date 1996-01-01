- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Sum and Difference Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(−75°)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos165°
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(127π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(−1211π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric function without using a calculator.
cos(115π)cos(116π)−sin(115π)sin(116π)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cotθ=tan(202∘−5θ)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cosθ=sin(6θ+34∘)
Which of the following values of x satisfies the following equation?
sinx=cos(125π)
Which of the following values of θ satisfies the following equation?
cot(3θ−12∘)=tan(5θ−26∘)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a difference.
cos(θ−90∘)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a difference.
cos(180∘−θ)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a sum.
cos(360∘+θ)
Write the following expression in terms of θ only. Use the identity for the cosine of a sum.
cos(θ+2π)
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−4140, cosy=−257, x and y in the third quadrant
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
sinx=133, siny=−72, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Determine the exact values of cos(x+y) and cos(x−y).
cosx=−85, siny=−47, x and y in quadrant III