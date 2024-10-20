Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating ﻿ t t t﻿. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of ﻿ t t t﻿.

﻿ x = 4 csc ⁡ t , y = 2 cot ⁡ t x=4\csc t,y=2\cot t x=4csct,y=2cott﻿