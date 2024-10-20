Determine the exact value of ﻿ sin ⁡ ( A 2 ) \sin\left(\frac{A}{2}\right) sin(2A​)﻿ if ﻿ cos ⁡ A = − 8 15 \cos A=-\frac{8}{15} cosA=−158​﻿ and ﻿ 9 0 ∘ < A < 18 0 ∘ 90^{\circ}<A<180^{\circ} 90∘<A<180∘﻿.