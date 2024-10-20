Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.

﻿ cos ⁡ x 2 \cos\frac{x}{2} cos2x​﻿ if ﻿ sin ⁡ x = − 5 13 \sin x=-\frac{5}{13} sinx=−135​﻿ where ﻿ 180 ° < x < 270 ° 180\degree<x<270\degree 180°<x<270°﻿