Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
Rationalizing Denominators - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a certain planet, the external pressure an alien feels as it vertically traverses from the surface to space is defined by the formula below.
where h is the vertical distance from the surface of the planet every ten thousand meters, and Pext is measured in atmospheres (atm).
This formula only holds true if "h" is measured from the surface to the boundary between the planet and space theorized to not exceed 100 km. Hence, (0 ≤ h < 10).
Calculate the external pressure that an alien experiences if it is 83,000 meters from the surface.
