4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure of obtaining the graph of y=sin(x+52π) from the graph of y=sinx?
A
Translate the graph of y=sinx by 52π units downward.
B
Stretch the graph of y=sinx vertically by a factor of 25.
C
Translate the graph of y=sinx by 52π units to the left.
D
Translate the graph of y=sinx by 52π units to the right.