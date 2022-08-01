Oxidizing Agent - Dichromate Ion

so many of the oxidizing reactions that happen with our di chromite ion occur within the field of organic chemistry. Now, a lot of reactions dealing with this particular oxidizing agents has to do with alcohol is being oxidized here. We're going to say that primary alcohols can be oxidized into Aldo hides. So a primary alcohol here we could have is this type of primary alcohol ethanol. Now here when we use our decrepit ion, it can be oxidized into an alga hide. So here are ethanol will be oxidized. Remember in AL to hide is basically a carbondale group which is c double Bondo single bonded to a hydrogen. So that is what makes this an al to hide here, we can say that this Aldo hide would be ethanol or a Seattle al to hide. Now under more stringent conditions we can change this into a carbon silic acid so we could increase the heat, increase the concentration of our decree made ion. That would force this to continue its oxidation process and become a carbon silicate acid. So this portion here is our car basilica acid here. This would be called phenolic acid or by its more common name acetic acid. Now, secondary alcohols can be oxidized to ketones. So a secondary alcohol that we could have. So here we have to open all, we use this oxidizing agent of di chrome eight and that changes it into a ketone. Remember the feature of a ketone? It is a carbon eel, so see double Bondo With a carbon on each side. So here two propane all becomes to prop unknown or just prop unknown or by its common name, acetone. Here, tertiary alcohols like any tertiary alcohols, they cannot be oxidized by any form of oxidizing agent because it would require a cutting of a carbon carbon bond, which energetically is highly in favored because there's too much of a cost in energy needed to do it. So, just realize here again, dia chromite ions are not as strong as some of the other oxidizing agents, such as Siri, um for ion or permanganate ion. But it has a lot of use in terms of organic chemistry when we talk about the oxidation of alcohols as well as Aldo hides under more stringent conditions.

Hide transcripts