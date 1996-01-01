Oxidizing Agent - Triiodide Ion

So tri iodide ion represents the weakest of the four strong oxidizing agents because it's the weakest, it only really works when we're using a stronger reducing agent. Now we're gonna say it's half cell reduction reaction can be seen as your iodide ion absorbing two electrons to be reduced into two iodide ions. So here we're gonna say molecular iodine though, so I two is slightly soluble in an aqueous solution. Now we have to make it more soluble. So what we do is we combine the iodide of the molecular iodine with one iodide ion. They combined together to give me my tri iodide ion here, which is much more, much more polar and therefore much more soluble within an acquis solvent like water. Now this creates the new reduction reaction as I three minus plus two electrons, gives me three i minus. So that's my new reduction half reduction reaction. Now, in terms of standardization, we'd say a solution of trying to diet is normally I'm normally going to be normalized by N A two as 203 and here we're using Starch as our indicator for the tri iodide ion here with the president of iodine. Starch would go black when you use it as a as the indicator to spot the tri iodide ion. Now we're gonna say the newly created iodine solution is colorless. But with exposure to air, the iodine, I will undergo oxidation to the yellow tri iodide ion. So basically if we expose this reaction to air, it'll move in the reverse direction to create more of this tri iodide ion here and that is yellow in color. So that's a way of testing the sea. Do we have a pure sample of just your ID ID solution or did it move in reverse to create more of the tri iodide ion. Now, in terms of oxidation, the most common type of oxidation we cover deals with a sabic acid otherwise known as vitamin C. We call it the biological antioxidant because its role is just as a reducing agent. Now we're gonna say here that I dine quickly oxidizes acerbic acid and it's gonna generate D. D. Hydro acerbic acid. Here. We can see our equation as this here. So as a result of this we oxidize our acerbic acid which has this formula because of molecular iodine. And we create the new form here of D hydro acerbic acid. If we look at the changes done, we can see that we've lost these hydrogen is here As a result result of losing those two hydrogen, you've created two new carbon Neil groups. Remember, within biological systems, oxidation can mean two things, oxidation can mean the loss of hydrogen or it can mean the forming of bonds with phosphorus oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur or a halogen. So basically the formation of a bond with something that is electro negative. So here the oxygen's have lost hydrogen and these carbons here, they've helped to make new bonds with the oxygen's. So that's what represents an oxidation. So, remember your four different types of oxidizing agents vary in strength, stability, as well as creation. So, based on the situation and lab different ones will be required here. Remember we have our serum for ion as well as our permanganate ion being the strongest, followed by our di chromite ion. And finally, we have our tri iodide ion being the weakest of the four oxidizing agents.

