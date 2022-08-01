Oxidizing Agent - Cerium (IV) Ion

So now we take a look at the serie um for ion as our next strong oxidizing agent. Now like other strong oxidizing agents, it needs to be standardized in order to be stored or to take part in additional reactions. Now we're going to say it is less commonly used because of the cost in preparation, storage and utilization. Now, although permanganate ion is hard to maintain because it tends to go to its precipitate form, it would be a better option than the serie um For eye on syria for ions process is just too time consuming and also costly. Remember we also have the other two strong oxidizing agents that we can later talk about in terms of their utilization. Now we're going to say here that we have Siri um four ion being reduced to produce our Siri. Um Three ion, we're gonna say that the Syrian three ion is more stable in terms of its oxidative state out of the two ions, this means that it drives the equilibrium towards the product side. That means that my Siri um four ion greatly wants to accept an electron to become this form here as a product. That's what makes it such a good oxidizing agent. By putting cereal for ion next to a an elite. It will quickly try to remove an electron from it to become this more stable ion here. Now in terms of the standardization process for Siri um there are multiple ways to do it. Two common ways. One is to use it from a primary standard of Syrian for ammonium nitrate which is given by our formula here and it's dissolved within an acidic media. So here we have one molar of sulfuric acid solution. In addition to this, we could have from syria for hydroxide. Being standardized against an iron two or oxalic acid solution and then using for heroin as the indicator to determine what the endpoint would be. Now here, their equations can be given as these two bottom ones here. So by using our serum for ammonium nitrate, we tend to use that particular compound to give us this serie um for ion, it's a useful compound to help us determine the amount of iron within a given unknown sample. And that's why we have iron to ion within our first equation here, iron two goes from being plus two to being plus three, it is lost an electron and that electron has been taken by the Syrian for ion. Again, it does this because it wants to form the more stable Siri. Um three ion. Now, in terms of our serum for hydroxide, we could use our oxalic acid here and we'd say that it produces again, we're gonna have Siri um three ion, the more stable ion but now two moles of it. We produce two moles of carbon dioxide as well as two moles of hydrogen ion. Now, in terms of oxidation reactions, we're gonna say a common reaction involves the reaction of ferris, ammonium sulfate, hex a hydrate, which is given by this compound and Siri um for ammonium nitrate, which we saw up above, we're gonna say the net equation is the equation that we saw just up above here. And the other common type of reaction that deals with Syrian for ions involves melodic acid. Here are melodic acid will be reduced in the process. We're actually will be oxidized in the process Siri. Um here is reduced, it's reduced to Siri. Um three ion melodic acid is oxidized here to formic acid during this oxidation process where melodic acid becomes formic acid. We also have the generation of carbon dioxide gas and six moles of hydrogen ions as products. Now remember permanganate ion and Siri um for ion represent the two stronger oxidizing agents out of the common four that are typically used, they both have their strengths but as well as their weaknesses, serum for ion is more stable if it can be created in terms of a solution. However, the process in making it is costly and time consuming permanganate ion is not as expensive in terms of making the solution, but again, it's hard to maintain permanganate ion solution because it always wants to create some of that magazines for oxide precipitate. So you always have to handle it with great care. So when we look at these two oxidizing agents, they both really are trying to remove an electron from our analyzed species to become a more reduced, more stable form. So we'll continue on with our discussion of other strong oxidizing agents. And keep in mind that all of these here are just helping to oxidize a given an elite in order to make a more favorable ion in the process.

